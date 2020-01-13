Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:32 IST
Roger Federer declared himself ready on Monday to kick off the new season at next week’s Australian Open despite having played no competitive matches since November. FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/

Mahomes passes Kansas City past Houston, Packers top Seahawks (Reuters) - Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit and defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Devils snap Lightning’s 10-game win streak

Louis Domingue made 26 saves against his former team as the New Jersey Devils snapped Tampa Bay’s franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Sunday night in Newark, N.J. UPCOMING

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage eight of the Dakar Rally is a 713-kilometre route starting and finishing in Wadi Al Dawasir. 13 Jan 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/ Soccer-Atletico's Simeone praises Real's Valverde's for cynical foul

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde earned unlikely praise from Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for a deliberate foul that denied Atletico a late scoring chance and potentially cost them Sunday's Super Cup final. 13 Jan 21:30 ET

BASKETBALL-NBA/DAVIS NBA-Lakers' forward Anthony Davis sits down with Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, who is enjoying a breakthrough season alongside fellow forward LeBron James, speaks to Reuters about spearheading the storied franchise's return to NBA relevance. 14 Jan

GOLF-LPGA/ Golf - LPGA Tour: $75 million and Olympic gold on offer in 2020

The LPGA Tour season kicks off this week in Florida in a year in which the world's best women will compete for $75 million in prize money along with a chance to be crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo. 14 Jan

TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International

Day two of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open. 14 Jan 00:00 ET

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International

Action from first and second round matches at the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. 14 Jan 00:30 ET

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International

Action from the first and second rounds of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament. 14 Jan 00:30 ET

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) Cricket - England tour of South AfricaSouth Africa, England resume battle in third test

South Africa resume battle with a buoyant England as the two countries head to the third test in Port Elizabeth level at 1-1 in the four-match series. 14 Jan 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS BADMINTON-MALAYSIA/CRASH (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring development after Japanese badminton player injured in Malaysia crash Monitoring development as Japanese badminton player Kento Momota is being treated at Putrajaya hospital for injuries sustained from a vehicle crash in Malaysia, just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

14 Jan

