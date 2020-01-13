Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra shooter Rudraksh wins gold, hopes to emulate Bindra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:46 IST
Maharashtra shooter Rudraksh wins gold, hopes to emulate Bindra

Maharashtra's Rudraksh Patil shot down the 10m air rifle gold in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday and promptly set his sights on emulating Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. "Abhinav sir has won an Olympic gold in shooting, so my dream is to win two for the country," Rudraksh revealed his dream.

He underlined his ability to focus on his goal by following the instructions of his coach to the last dot. "My coach had told me not to think of the medal at all, to strictly not look at the scoreboard. It was not easy but I did just that and I guess that's why I have succeeded," an assured Rudraksh said, flashing a smile as he finally looked at the scoreboard that reflected a high score of 252.4.

Maharashtra clinched a second medal in the 10m air rifle gold, with Shahu Tushar Mane taking the bronze in the boys' U-21 category. Shahu was expectedly disappointed for missing out on the gold.

"It's disappointing that I didn't win the gold, but in the final analysis, it's fine. Especially as my performance in the finals was pretty good. I have had a nice run in the Khelo Games, winning the gold in the first edition of the competition and a bronze now," Shahu explained. Like most of India's talented sportspersons, 18-year-old Mane's parents too were alarmed about his career choice, especially as they didn't know if they could provide him the expensive equipment and ammunition.

"I took up shooting just as a hobby, at the age of 14. My parents, who work at a medical store, were worried even though I hadn't even thought of taking up shooting as a career at that point," Shahu said. "But when I won the gold in the 2017 Youth Nationals, they were ecstatic and have been wholeheartedly supporting me since then," he added.

He doesn't have those concerns any longer, with Go Sports sponsoring him now. Both Rudrakh and Shahu are delighted at the progress made by Maharashtra, after a slump in the last few years.

"Maharashtra is making a comeback in shooting. We are winning medals again and that is great," Rudraksh said. When asked about his biggest inspiration, Shahu did not hesitate to name his coach Suma Shirur, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

"My biggest inspirations have been Suma Shirur and Niccolo Campriani. Suma ma'am cares a lot for all her students. I have been training with her for the last three years. She is like my second mother," Shahu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar acting nod

Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for his performance as a charming stuntman in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, cementing his return to the forefront of show business.Pitt, 56, has never won an acting Oscar despite 30 years in t...

Include national plastic recycling fund, R&D support for zero carbon tech in upcoming Budget: TERI

With the Union Budget to be rolled out on February 1, environment think tank TERI has urged the government to allocate funds for reducing carbon footprint and setting up of a plastic recycling fund to enable collection and removal of plasti...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to Free the Nipple, refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the...

High inflation to complicate growth issues: analysts say, warning of stagflation

Spike in headline inflation is an unwanted complication in a slowing economy and will prevent the Reserve Bank from cutting rates, analysts said on Monday, warning of the spectre of stagflation that India risks getting into. Official data ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020