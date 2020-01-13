Left Menu
Development News Edition

Valverde on the brink as Barcelona consider their options

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:53 IST
Valverde on the brink as Barcelona consider their options

Madrid, Jan 13 (AFP) Ernesto Valverde took training on Monday morning but his future as Barcelona coach looks bleak, with the club expected to make a decision on his position later in a board meeting, a club source confirmed. Valverde arrived more than two hours early at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and took training as usual, despite Barca's public pursuit of their iconic former midfielder Xavi Hernandez at the weekend.

Xavi, currently the coach of Qatari team Al-Sadd, has indicated he is not prepared to take charge immediately but the negotiations have left Valverde in limbo. A board meeting is planned for 2pm local time (1300 GMT) on Monday, when Valverde's position will be discussed.

If the decision is to remove him straight away, Barca could install a temporary replacement like B team coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, perhaps with a view to appointing Xavi at the end of the season. Otherwise, they could opt for a more permanent solution immediately. Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is a viable option, despite his previous claims he would never coach Barcelona due to connections with rivals Espanyol.

Ex-Real Betis coach Quique Setien, renowned for an attractive, attacking style of play, is out of work and has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. Barcelona's open hankering after Xavi has left a bitter taste, particularly with those who believe Valverde, who always speaks with sense and integrity, deserves better.

"I feel bad for Valverde, he doesn't deserve this treatment," former Barcelona coach, and current Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola said on Sunday. "I hope the situation can be resolved soon."

- European concerns - =====================

Barcelona sit top of La Liga, level on points with Real Madrid, and they face Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League next month, after sailing through top of their group. Yet scepticism around Valverde's suitability has long been building, with every loss prompting renewed speculation about his future.

Underpinning the doubts are Barca's last two exits from the Champions League, after the team followed an incredible collapse against Roma in 2018 with a remarkably similar capitulation against Liverpool last year. Given the obsession with bolstering their record in Europe, many were surprised the club did not opt for a fresh start last summer, even if Valverde's domestic record has been excellent.

In his two completed seasons, Barca have won two La Liga titles, as well as the Copa del Rey in 2018, and another league title remains very much in sight this term, despite second-placed Madrid's impressive form in recent weeks. But Barcelona's performances have been unconvincing -- they have drawn three of their last four league games -- and the flaws in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid on Thursday, in which they conceded two late goals, felt all too familiar.

There have also been lingering concerns about a more pragmatic style of play, which for some has veered too far from the club's possession-football DNA. Nostalgia remains for the brilliance of Guardiola's side, even if most of the players he was blessed with have gone.

When Valverde arrived to succeed Luis Enrique in 2017, Barcelona were wounded, hurting after the shock departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain and humiliated, as consecutive defeats by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup hinted at trouble for the season ahead. Instead, Valverde steadied the ship and galvanised the team.

They lost one league game en route to winning the title and the year after, they won again, finishing 11 points ahead of Atletico and 19 clear of Real. Increasingly, though, Valverde's achievements have faded from view and his failures then began to overshadow them, leaving Barcelona to consider that his time might be up. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Winners announced a day before Palm Springs Film Festival concludes

This years winners list for Palm Springs International Film Festival is out. Russian historic drama Beanpole starring Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Konstantin Balakirev, Vasilisa Perelygina, and Andrey Bykov won the title of Best International F...

JNU fee-hike issue sorted out, continuing protests not justified: HRD minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said the continuation of protests by JNU students is not justified as the fee-hike issue has been settled.The fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of di...

Brad Pitt bounces back with Oscar acting nod

Brad Pitt scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for his performance as a charming stuntman in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, cementing his return to the forefront of show business.Pitt, 56, has never won an acting Oscar despite 30 years in t...

Include national plastic recycling fund, R&D support for zero carbon tech in upcoming Budget: TERI

With the Union Budget to be rolled out on February 1, environment think tank TERI has urged the government to allocate funds for reducing carbon footprint and setting up of a plastic recycling fund to enable collection and removal of plasti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020