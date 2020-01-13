Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Test team, Punia win top honours in Sportstar Awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:18 IST
Indian Test team, Punia win top honours in Sportstar Awards

The Indian Test side was named the Team of the Year while star wrestler Bajrang Punia was chosen as the Sportsman of the Year in individual category at the Sportstar Aces Awards here on Monday. Chess ace Koneru Humpy and star shooter Apurvi Chandela jointly won the Sportswoman of the Year (Individual Sports) Award.

Batsman Rohit Sharma bagged the Cricketer of the Year Award (Male) while Smriti Mandhana was named the top player in the women's category. World champion shuttler P V Sindhu won the Sportswoman of the Year (racquet sports) Award while legendary tennis player Leander Paes, who is set to retire this year, bagged the Special Recognition Award at a glittering function here.

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh won the Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) Award. Shooter Mehuli Ghosh was named as the female Young Athlete of the Year. The Indian Test team had a phenomenal record last year, winning a historic series in Australia for the first time.

In the home season, the Test team whitewashed South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0). The jury comprised former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, the Hindu Publishing Group chairman N Ram, former India hockey captain M M Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SAI centres should be given more facilities: Jina Gohain

Injured Archer Sibangini Gohains mother on Monday said that SAI centres should be well equipped with the medical facilities in case of any emergency. Gohain had got injured while practising for the Khelo India event in Guwahati, last week.S...

JNU fees hike issue sorted, agitation 'unjustified': Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday appealed to the students to call off their agitation since their key demand regarding hike in fees has been settled. The main demand related to increase in service and utility charges and other relate...

CPI claims permission not given for anti-CAA meeting to be

The CPI here on Monday claimed permission has been denied to the partys proposed public meeting here on CAA to be addressed by former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. CPI leader E T Narasimha, in a party release, said they sought pe...

Jana Sena chief meets Nadda; sparks speculation of forging ties in AP

Telugu film actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday met BJP working president J P Nadda in the national capital amid speculation that the two parties might forge an alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020