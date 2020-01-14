Baseball-Astros manager, GM suspended one year over cheating scandal

Major League Baseball suspended the manager and general manager of the Houston Astros for one year after an investigation found the team cheated by stealing signs during their World Series-winning 2017 season, the league said on Monday.

The league, in a statement, also said the Astros will pay a $5 million fine to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's office and also forfeit their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Astros Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow are suspended without pay through the completion of the 2020 World Series, and during this period each are prohibited from performing any services on behalf of the Astros.

