Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Archery appoints observer for AAI polls, suspension set to be lifted conditionally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 10:48 IST
World Archery appoints observer for AAI polls, suspension set to be lifted conditionally

The World Archery has set the ball rolling for a conditional lifting of the suspension of the Indian federation by appointing its observer for the much-anticipated elections in New Delhi on Saturday. Following a discussion with the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, the WA decided to send its vice-president (Asia region), Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol as an observer, on whose report a call on lifting of the suspension would be taken.

"Following his report, the WA executive committee will consider the next steps which if things go well could include a conditional lifting of the suspension," WA secretary general Tom Dielen wrote in a letter to the chairperson of the Transitory Committee Justice (Retd.) Badar Durrez Ahmed. Terming the elections a start of a new era in Indian archery, Dielen said: "We are pleased to see this progress and hope that this is really the start of a new era for Indian Archery.

"We see this election as the essential first part of the roadmap to resolve matters in India to go forward and the suspension to be lifted," said in the letter which was accessed by PTI. Chapol, from Bangladesh, had earlier acted as a "mediator" to bring the two factions of Archery Association of India together but both groups went ahead with separate elections simultaneously in New Delhi and Chandigarh on June 9 last year to elect two presidents -- Union Minister Arjun Munda and retired IAS officer BVP Rao.

That led to the suspension of the AAI. The suspension meant that the Indian archers failed to compete at the South Asian Games in Nepal in December last year and were allowed at the Asian Championships in Bangkok as 'neutral athletes' only because the event was a continental Olympic qualifier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara launches flights to Kathmandu, starting February 11

Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara on Tuesday announced the launch of its services to Kathmandu, starting February 11. Kathmandu will be Vistaras fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August, ...

Sania makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles QFs of Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit by advancing to the womens doubles quarterfinals of the Hobart International Tournament with Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok, here on Tuesday. Returning to the court af...

Whatfix Tops 100 Fortune 500 Customers, Scores Unprecedented 100th Percentile B2B SaaS Customer Net Promoter Score as Part of 2019 Milestones Confirming the Value of Digital Adoption Solutions

Digital Adoption Leader achieves record year with over 630 total customers, 300 Revenue Growth, a major AI platform acquisition and international expansion SAN JOSE, California, Jan. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Whatfix, the leader in Digital A...

Delhi HC directs police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the city police to look into traffic restrictions on Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed for nearly a month due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act, while keeping in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020