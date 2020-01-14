Left Menu
Gordon's late three-point play lifts Magic over Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 11:15 IST
Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon added 19 points, including a three-point play with 1.1 seconds remaining, as the visiting Orlando Magic pulled out a 114-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Evan Fournier scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 16 as the Magic earned the victory in a game between teams struggling with injuries. Gordon (calf) and D.J. Augustin (knee) each played after missing Orlando's Friday loss at Phoenix.

Nemanja Bjelica scored a career-high 34 points and De'Aaron Fox added 31 for the Kings, who lost their second consecutive home game against an Eastern Conference foe. Sacramento dropped a 127-106 decision to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday despite holding the lead in the third quarter. Trailing the entire second half Monday, the Kings grabbed a 112-111 lead on Fox's three-point play with 15.8 seconds remaining. The Magic were able to work the ball inside to Gordon on their last possession to win it.

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes missed a shot at the buzzer with a chance to tie. Marvin Bagley III returned for Sacramento after missing eight games with a foot injury, and he scored 18 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) did not play for the Kings.

The Magic took charge early, leading by as many as 17 points in the first half, and they held a 65-52 lead at halftime. Bjelica helped keep the Kings as close as they were after two quarters with 22 first-half points. A 33-point third quarter, led by Buddy Hield's 10 points, brought the Kings to within 86-85 heading into the final period. Hield finished with 16 points.

The Magic pulled off their sixth road victory in 19 tries despite the absence of Aminu Al-Farouq (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) and Jonathan Isaac (knee). Orlando, which entered with defeats in five of its six previous road games, will stay in California for each of its next three games.

--Field Level Media

