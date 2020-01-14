Left Menu
Andhra beat Hyderabad by an innings and 45 runs in Ranji Trophy

Andhra crushed Hyderabad by an innings and 96 runs to register their third win in Group A of the Ranji Trophy here on Tuesday. Resuming at the overnight score of 45 for three, Hyderabad were shot out for 168 in 74.4 overs in their second innings.

Skipper Tanmay Agarwal made 41, while Ravi Teja remained unbeaten on 72. Medium fast bowler Paidikalva Vijaykumar (5/25) starred for Andhra with the ball in Hyderabad's second innings, while Prithvi Raj (3/53) also chipped in with wickets.

Earlier in reply to Hyderabad's 225, Andhra declared their first innings at a mammoth score of 489 for eight in 153 overs. Andhra (7) pocketed a bonus point after registering the comprehensive win.

Meanwhile, the other remaining Group A match between Gujarat and Rajasthan in Jaipur ended in a draw. But Rajasthan pocketed three points from the tie by virtue of first innings lead.

Rajasthan made 360 in reply to Gujarat's 325 in the first innings. Gujarat were 216 for one in their second innings when stumps were drawn on the final day.

Brief Scores: At Ongole: Hyderabad 225 & 168 all out in 74.4 overs (Ravi Teja 72 not out, Tanmay Agarwal 41; Paidikalva Vijaykumar 5/25) vs Andhra 489 for 8 declared in 153 overs (Prasanth Kumar 119, Karan Shinde 94, C R Gnaneshwar 73; Mehdi Hasan 3/150).

At Jaipur: Gujarat 325 all out & 216 for 1 in 56.2 overs (Priyank Panchal 105 not out, Samit Gohel 100 not out) vs Rajasthan 360 all out in 133.4 overs (Ashok Maneria 119, Manender Singh 72; Arzan Nagwaswalla 4/71).

