Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wickets in his absence

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion after getting hit on the helmet while batting, forcing K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia here. "Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. K L Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment and his progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly," the BCCI said in a statement.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia. While Rahul kept the wickets, Manish Pandey came in as an on-field replacement for Pant.

Australia gave India a 10-wicket hammering in the series opener, their biggest against the sub-continental giants.

