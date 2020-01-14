Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-'Dinged up' Koepka ready to test injured knee in Abu Dhabi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 23:32 IST
Golf-'Dinged up' Koepka ready to test injured knee in Abu Dhabi

After three months rehabilitating an "excruciating" left knee injury, world number one Brooks Koepka returns to competition at this week's Abu Dhabi Championship still not completely recovered but keen to test the state of the joint. Koepka has not played since slipping on concrete during the PGA Tour's C.J. Cup in South Korea in October, and says his recovery is still a work in progress.

"It doesn't feel the same as my right," the four-time major champion, speaking of his left knee, told reporters on Tuesday. "It probably won't for a while, but it does feel stable, which leaving Korea and all the way up to about a month and a half ago, it didn't feel stable.

"I've had problems with it since March. Dealt with it the whole year ... I had stem cell done on my knee and it felt fine and then in Korea, just slipped, re-tore it and the kneecap had moved into the fat pad, which was excruciating." Koepka subsequently missed the Presidents Cup and did not start practising again until around Christmas time. His appearance this week was not a certainty until quite recently.

Yet he says that playing hurt -- he was also out for three months with a wrist injury two years ago -- is nothing new and he will not make excuses. "I don't want to say this was kind of up in the air, but we weren't 100 percent on it too long ago," he said.

"But I don't think anybody's ever operating at 100 percent. Everybody's dinged up a little bit. Nobody wants to hear an excuse so ... just get on with it and go play. I mean, I won with it, so I don't see any issue with it." Koepka had the best record in majors last year, winning the PGA Championship, finishing second at the Masters and U.S. Open and fourth at the British Open.

However, he was snubbed by his peers who voted Rory McIlroy as the PGA Tour Player of the Year after the Northern Irishman won the season-long FedEx Cup points race despite a disappointing campaign in the majors. McIlroy said recently he thought he was the best player in the world "on my day" and Koepka did not bite on Tuesday when given a chance to talk up the rivalry.

"He should believe that," said the 29-year-old American. "Everybody playing should think that. I mean, if you don't think you're the best player, what's the point."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM's 'Trump deal' assessment on Iran -U.S. envoy

The United States is very pleased that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative ...

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey meets DGP OP Singh

A day after police commissionerate system was announced for Lucknow, Citys first Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with DGP OP Singh in states capital city. He also listed his priorities soon after the meeting and s...

Netflix thriller series 'You' revamped for season 3

After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series You is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday. The online video streaming platform shared the update on its Instagram account with a post and captioned it, New Year. Ne...

Person who posted video of missile striking Ukrainian airliner has been taken into custody

A person who posted a video online of a missile striking a Ukrainian airliner in Iran last week has been taken into custody by the elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday. The results of the invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020