Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aaron Finch's inning was best that I have seen so far, says Warner

After defeating India in the first ODI, Australia opener David Warner said that Aaron Finch's innings of 110 runs was the best that he has seen so far.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 23:56 IST
Aaron Finch's inning was best that I have seen so far, says Warner
Australia cricketer David Warner. Image Credit: ANI

After defeating India in the first ODI, Australia opener David Warner said that Aaron Finch's innings of 110 runs was the best that he has seen so far. "The most pleasing thing for me at the other end was to seeing Finch transferring his weight into the ball very well. Tonight was probably the best that I have seen him bat and credits goes to him," Warner said at the post-match press conference.

With securing a 10-wicket victory, Australia now leads the three-match series with 1-0 score. Warner remained unbeaten at 128* while Finch remained not-out on 110*. The 33-year-old said he is in good form and has a desire and hunger to score runs.

"I have a hunger and desire to score runs all the time. My feet are moving well and we everything going well for you got to make sure you practice the same and you are doing all the hard work, " he said. Warner became the fourth-fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in 115th innings. He surpassed England's Joe Root who had scored these many runs in 116 innings.

Warner said that the team is very stable with great bowlers as well as batsmen on their side. "We have a great bunch of guys together. We have a great bowling unit we have got pace and spin. In batting we have great depth, we have power and we got guys who work it around in the middle, who can accelerate and go when they need to. At this moment we have stability and it's good to see," he said.

After being put in to bat first, India scored 255 runs in 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 74 runs while KL Rahul scored 47 runs. The second ODI between both teams will be played on January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fan of Virat Kohli engraves Indian skipper's face on his head

During Tuesdays match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium here, one spectator was the cynosure of all eyes. Chirag Khilare, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli arrived sporting a hair cut that resembled Kohlis face. For many years now,...

UPDATE 1-World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on Jan. 23 - Gambia

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations highest court, will issue a decision on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on Jan. 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said on Twitter on Monday.The mai...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

WRAPUP 6-Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its erro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020