Hollywood (Fla.) PD cuts ties with WR Brown after encounter

The Police Athletic League in Hollywood, Fla., cut its affiliation with free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after he live streamed an encounter Monday with the police department that included numerous obscenities directed at officers and the mother of his children. The department announced it had returned a donation from Brown and that an "irreparable rift" existed between the Police Athletic League, the department and Brown.

"This type of behavior and communication with Officers is completely opposite of what we teach and instill in the youth of our community in the way of respect for parents, teachers, elders and all those in positions of authority. We began to reach out to Mr. Brown to have a conversation with him. We were unsuccessful in that effort," Hollywood Police Department said in a statement. He also received a warning not to trespass on Police Athletic League property, saying the department "did not want him to continue to affect our youth nor influence them in a negative way."

Hollywood police responded to a disturbance at Brown's home in which he and the mother of his children, who were present, were engaged in a dispute. The conflict was over the ownership of a Bentley, WTVJ television in South Florida reported. Across the country, Police Athletic Leagues work to prevent juvenile crime by "providing mentorship, civic/service, athletic, recreational, enrichment and educational opportunities and resources," according to the national PAL.

Brown, 31, had donated to the Police Athletic League's 7-on-7 football league. He responded to the police statement on Twitter.

"Hollywood police and I need a meeting unless I'm going to show their track record of my injustice consistently," Brown wrote. This is the latest in a series of tumultuous events for Brown, the former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro who was released by the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 preseason following his demands to be cut. The New England Patriots subsequently signed him and released him after he appeared in one game because he was accused of sexual assault.

--Field Level Media

