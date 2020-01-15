Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Basel
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 10:32 IST
Tennis-Federer eyeing another miracle in Melbourne
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Roger Federer continues to defy the ageing process but even the great Swiss will know the window of opportunity to add to his Grand Slam haul is growing narrower every passing month.

Yet when the 38-year-old begins his 21st Australian Open campaign next week only the foolhardy would write off his chances of another Melbourne miracle. Federer is bidding for a seventh Australian Open title and a record-extending 21st Grand Slam trophy but will require a near-perfect fortnight and a slice of fortune to achieve it.

His path is littered with obstacles, some more familiar than others. Champion Novak Djokovic, fresh from leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title, will loom over the draw while world number one Rafael Nadal arrives fighting fit. Then there are the likes of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russian Daniil Medvedev, the leaders of a fearless next generation, both desperate and destined to land a first Grand Slam title.

Unlike all of his rivals Federer, who last tasted Grand Slam glory at the 2018 tournament Down Under, opted against playing for Switzerland at the ATP Cup, preferring to pack in some more family time before launching his 22nd season. His last match was a defeat by Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals in November. Then again Federer usually hits the ground running in Melbourne, memorably three years ago when, after a six-month injury lay-off, he beat Nadal in an epic final to win the title.

In 2018 his first official tournament was the Australian Open and he won that too. "I had two incredible years in 2017 and 2018 when I won there," Federer said in the buildup. "It's not that long ago so it gives me the belief I can do it again.

"I've trained long and hard in the off-season and I didn't have any setbacks, which is crucial." REALISTIC OPPORTUNITY

Since beating Marin Cilic in the 2018 final it has been a tale of 'what might have been' for Federer. He squandered two match points against Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final and knows Nadal, with 19 Grand Slams, is now breathing down his neck in the race to end their respective careers with the most major silverware. Djokovic has 16.

He will arrive refreshed though and with the fast Melbourne courts suiting his game down to a tee, Federer will view the next fortnight as a realistic opportunity to put a little daylight between himself and Nadal. Tsitsipas toppled him in the fourth round last year, after which he reached the semi-finals at the French, the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last eight.

Former Australian Open champion Mats Wilander does not regard Federer as a favourite, but says he will be dangerous. "I think the Tsitsipas loss will be a sour memory," Wilander told Reuters. "But the surface, being a bit quicker, makes his serve a weapon. The biggest problem is that Novak and Rafa are so prepared this year and that's the biggest problem for Fed.

"But he won his most surprising Grand Slam in 17 and miracles still happen in Melbourne for Roger." Whatever happens, the world number three will almost certainly chalk up a few more milestones in Melbourne.

His 21st consecutive main draw appearance will put him ahead of Lleyton Hewitt and if he wins three rounds he would reach the 100 mark for matches won at the tournament. The one record he will really care about though is to become the oldest Grand Slam champion in the professional era -- edging out Ken Rosewall who won 1972 Australian Open aged 37.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Stars rally for OT win to sweep season series over Avs

Esa Lindell scored at 154 of overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night in Denver. Denis Gurianov and Jason Dickinson had goals while Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots for the Stars, who swept the f...

UPDATE 2-Russia says urging Gulf nations to consider a joint security mechanism

Russias Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow has been urging Gulf countries to consider a common security mechanism for the region and it was time the world got rid of unilateral measures such as sanctions. We have been s...

Abrogation of Art 370 'historic step': Army chief

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a historic step and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the western neighbour.The armed forces have a zero tolerance against terrorism, ...

L&T construction arm bags 'large' orders from multiple clients in domestic market

Infrastructure company Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday said its construction arm has bagged large contracts for its various businesses. In a regulatory filing the company said its construction arm of LT has secured orders from clients across...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020