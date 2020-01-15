Marnus Labuschagne named '2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer'

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday was named as the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer. "Marnus Labuschagne had a stunning 2019 averaging 64.94 with the bat in Test cricket. A deserving winner of the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer. #ICCAwards," ICC tweeted.

Labuschage recently grabbed his career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney. The 25-year-old moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 in the third Test. He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, saw him amass 896 runs.

He had come into Australia's team in the second Test at Lord's in 2019 Ashes as a concussion substitute for Steven Smith and the player has not looked back ever since then. ICC also announced Richard Illingworth as the 2019 Umpire of the Year.

While Deepak Chahar's T20I spell against Bangladesh was announced as the 2019 Best Men's T20I Spell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.