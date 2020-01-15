Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy to earn India jersey again, says Chinglensana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:43 IST
Happy to earn India jersey again, says Chinglensana

Indian hockey team mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Wednesday she was not sure of making a comeback from an ankle injury that kept him away from the game for a year. The player from Manipur sustained a fracture on his right ankle during the 9th senior men's national championship where he had led his team to the title.

"It was a very difficult phase for me. I was not allowed to use my lower body much which resulted in me gaining about 5-6 kilos. I was not sure if I could come back again for the Indian team," recalled Chinglensana who was last seen in India jersey at the FIH Men's World Cup in December 2018. He will again wear the India colours at the FIH Hockey Pro League after a year-long break due to the injury.

It was not until October last year that Chinglensana held the stick once again. "I didn't play hockey for about eight months but I never gave up hope. During this period I ensured I stayed fit, followed a systematic routine provided by our scientific advisor Robin Arkel which involved gym, cycling and I followed a strict diet.

"It was important to ensure my weight was under control and as such I had given up on rice completely," he said. With chief coach Graham Reid recalling him into the squad for the matches against the Netherlands, Chinglensana feels he needs to give his 100 per cent and also prove his worth again.

"I am happy to earn the India jersey again. It is important for me to make this opportunity count and give my 100 per cent in the midfield. With a good talent pool available, every player has to prove his place in the team and I am no different. "I see this as a fresh start for me and I am looking forward to a good start against the Netherlands," stated the Arjuna Awardee.

India will take on the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts won't take place on Jan 22: Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities

Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities Advocate Rahul Mehra on Wednesday said that the execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case will not take place on January 22. He further stated that the fate of a death c...

Many AAP candidates charged with corruption, rape & other offences: BJP leader

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said the AAPs list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election contradicted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals assertion that corruption, crime, character and communalism were non-negotiable for him. Goel c...

Alde Medi, leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry is now in Africa

New Delhi India, Jan 15 ANINewsVoir In this modern age, where everything comes adulterated, medicines are also of no exception. It has become highly difficult to find genuine medicines and treatments for the common man. Alde Medi Impex Ltd....

Mysuru Bar Association not to provide legal help to woman who raised 'Free Kashmir' placard

Mysuru Bar Association said that it will not represent the woman, Nalini, who had raised Free Kashmir placard at a protest held in Mysuru University on January 8, according to President S Anand Kumar on Wednesday.Our members submitted a req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020