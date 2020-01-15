Left Menu
Pant to miss 2nd ODI against Australia

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will miss the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot as he will undergo rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after getting hit by a bouncer on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will miss the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot as he will undergo rehabilitation protocol at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after getting hit by a bouncer on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that the player is "stable" and his "scan reports are clear."

"He is stable and all his scan reports are clear. He has been discharged from the hospital and will head to the NCA, Bengaluru, to undergo his rehabilitation protocol. He is ruled out of the 2nd ODI. His availability for the final ODI will be based on how he responds during the rehabilitation protocol," said BCCI in a statement. Pant was hit on his helmet by Australia pacer Pat Cummins while batting in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium here. Pant got a concussion and took no further part in the game. He was then taken to the hospital for overnight monitoring under a specialist.

KL Rahul kept wickets for India in the absence of Pant. In 44th over, Pant got hit on the helmet when he was trying to pull the bouncer. In the first ODI, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's centuries paved the way for the side to register an easy victory over India. Australia now lead the three-match series with a 1-0.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI at Rajkot on January 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

