Left Menu
Development News Edition

WR Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 17th season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:56 IST
WR Fitzgerald returning to Cardinals for 17th season

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning to the Arizona Cardinals for his 17th season. The team announced Wednesday that the 36-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals, the team that selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft.

"This season was among the most fun of my career," Fitzgerald tweeted Wednesday morning. "The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus. Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!" Fitzgerald is an All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and the winner of the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

He is second all-time in the NFL in receiving yards list (17,083) and receptions (1,378) behind Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. He is the leader in touchdown receptions (120) among active players and sixth all-time. He has played in 250 games for the Cardinals. In 2019, Fitzgerald was a valuable weapon for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, catching 75 passes for 804 yards with four touchdowns.

"I think he's playing as good as anybody, honestly," coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters during his news conference at the end of the season. "You watch what he does week-in and week-out, the little things, the blocking and the toughness that he brings to the offensive side of the football. "He's just still creating separation. He does it all."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump foe Schiff to head Democratic prosecution team at impeachment trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial, headed by a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican p...

Maha police to organise international marathon in Mumbai

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police would be organising an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 15,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, officials said. A state police force is organising an int...

NSA discovers serious bug in Microsoft Windows 10

In a rare instance, the National Security Agency NSA discovered and reported a major bug in Microsoft Windows 10 that could have left millions of computers vulnerable to attack.According to Wired, the bug was in Microsofts CryptoAPI service...

We cannot forget what is going on Kashmir, says Aishe Ghosh outside Jamia

JNU Students Union JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday said that whatever is going on in Kashmir cannot be forgotten. Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020