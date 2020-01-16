SAI preparing report of action taken in sexual harassment cases

Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandeep Pradhan said that a report is being prepared on the action taken in all the sexual harassment cases reported.

Earlier, it was reported that as many as 45 complaints of sexual harassment were reported in the last decade.

"We are preparing a report of the action taken in all the 45 cases," Pradhan told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.