SAI preparing report of action taken in sexual harassment cases

Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandeep Pradhan said that a report is being prepared on the action taken in all the sexual harassment cases reported.

  Updated: 16-01-2020 11:10 IST
  Created: 16-01-2020 11:10 IST
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Earlier, it was reported that as many as 45 complaints of sexual harassment were reported in the last decade.

"We are preparing a report of the action taken in all the 45 cases," Pradhan told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

