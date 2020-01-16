'Cricket Daadi' Charulata Patel passes away; tributes pour in
The wheelchair-bound Charulata Patel came to limelight when she was seen cheering for India by blowing a vuvuzela during a World Cup game.
Charulata Patel, the octogenarian "Superfan" of the Indian cricket team whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, has died due to age-related ailments.
Patel, 87, passed away on Monday, a post on her official Instagram page, 'Cricket Daadi', stated.
"With a heavy heart, I inform you that our beautiful grandmother took her last breath on January 13th at 5:30 pm," the post read. "She was such a cute little lady, it is true that small things come in small packages. Our dadi was a pleasure, it was / is really exceptional. It was our world. I want to thank you all for making you feel special last year. She loved the attention."
View this post on Instagram
It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer. ❤
BCCI also took to Twitter to offer condolences for Team India's "Superfan" Charulata Patel.
#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR— BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020
The wheelchair-bound Charulata Patel came to limelight when she was seen cheering for India by blowing a vuvuzela during a World Cup game against Bangladesh on July 2 last year in Birmingham. Her enthusiasm prompted Kohli and Sharma to personally thank Patel. They showed their gratitude by seeking her blessings after India's win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virat Kohli
- Rohit Sharma
- England
- BCCI
- India
- Birmingham
- Charulata Patel
ALSO READ
England sweating over Jofra Archer's availibility in second Test against SA
PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa seek to subdue England at favourite Newlands venue
BCCI to set up medical panel and hire social media expert for under-fire NCA
BCCI to set up data analytics wing, medical panel for NCA
Dale Steyn set for international return against England in T20I series