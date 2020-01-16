Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC CEO to visit Pakistan later this month to hold talks with PCB top brass

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:26 IST
ICC CEO to visit Pakistan later this month to hold talks with PCB top brass
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will visit Pakistan next week to hold preliminary round talks with the top brass of the PCB on whether the country can host ICC events for the 2023 to 2031 cycle. Sawhney, who took charge as ICC CEO in April last year, will reach Lahore on January 23.

"The purpose of his visit is to have preliminary discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board on the hosting of ICC events in the period from 2023 and 2031 as Pakistan has only recently started hosting proper bilateral series against other teams at home," an official source told PTI. "The ICC official will also be meeting with top government and security officials for a brief on how security conditions have improved in Pakistan," the source said.

Just two days back, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar played a key role in getting Bangladesh and Pakistan Boards to reach an agreement for a bilateral series which will be split into three parts from January to April at three venues in Pakistan. This will be Sawhney's maiden visit to Pakistan but the third one by a top ICC official in the last four months. ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice visited Lahore and Rawalpindi during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Twenty20 International series and the first Test.

The source said that Pakistan was keen to get at least one ICC event in Pakistan during the eight-year cycle which includes eight men's events, eight women's competitions, four under-19 tournaments each for men and women. Pakistan is also due to host the Asia Cup T20 in September but the big question is whether the Indian government will allow its team to travel to the country for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a EUR 50 million venture debt facility with the developer of ride-hailing app Bolt from Estonia. The financing is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments EFSI, the main pillar of ...

SC dismisses plea of telcos seeking review of verdict on recovery of past dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom serv...

UK High Court hears wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla appeal against extradition to India

The UK High Court on Thursday began hearing an application for permission to appeal filed by alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla against his extradition to India to face charges of match fixing. Chawla is wanted in India to face charges of cricke...

UPDATE 1-Israeli court orders closed-door hearings in NSO surveillance firm case

Amnesty Internationals legal bid to have Israel revoke the export license of the Israeli NSO surveillance firm will be heard behind closed doors, an Israeli court ruled on Thursday.A Tel Aviv District judge cited national security concerns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020