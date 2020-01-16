Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Multi-platinum singer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, the NFL and FOX announced Thursday. The "Confident" Lovato took to social media to also make the announcement.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV. ... See you in Miami," the 27-year-old wrote with a picture of herself on Instagram. Lovato, who is a Grammy-nominated singer, released her last album "Tell Me You Love Me" in 2017.

Gladys Knight sang the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl. Lovato joins a prestigious lineup of Super Bowl performers that has included Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Luke Bryan, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, P!NK, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Neil Diamond.

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, internationally renowned sound artist and performer Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language. The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

