Seahawks' Jefferson to have foot surgery

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson will undergo surgery after sustaining a foot injury during last weekend's loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. Per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Jefferson sustained a Jones fracture in the Seahawks' 28-23 loss to the Packers and will undergo surgery from Dr. Robert Anderson.

The recovery time is estimated at eight weeks, which will have Jefferson healthy as he enters unrestricted free agency in March. Jones, 26, collected a career-high 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 14 games (12 starts) this season. He recorded two sacks in Seattle's 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card game on Jan. 5.

