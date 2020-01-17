WWE's Triple H issues apology to Paige over crude joke

WWE's vice president Triple H has apologised for making a lewd joke about former female wrestling star Paige. Ahead of an event, Triple H made the off-colour comment when he questioned whether Paige knew how many children she had, CNN reported.

"I've reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I'm sorry if it offended her or anyone else," Triple H tweeted. Paige had also tweeted about the incident and said: "Even my boss jokes about me. No wonder you guys still do it too."

During a media interaction, Triple H was asked whether Paige or fellow star Edge would make a return to the ring. To this, the vice president replied: "I'm a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see (Edge or Paige) step into the ring and compete."

"More importantly than that, though, I would like to see them live long, healthy lives. You know, Edge has kids. Paige, maybe, she probably has some she doesn't know of." As soon as this comment surfaced, WWE's boss faced severe criticism from all quarters.

Twin wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella also showed their solidarity with Paige and went on to condemn Triple H's remarks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.