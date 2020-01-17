Left Menu
Golden Knights defeat Senators to end skid in DeBoer's debut

Image Credit: pixabay

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist in his return to Ottawa and Marc-Andre Fleury had 33 saves while moving into a tie for fifth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak in Peter DeBoer's head coaching debut with a 4-2 victory over the Senators on Thursday night. DeBoer, fired by the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 11, replaced Gerard Gallant, who was fired on Wednesday morning. He picked up his 416th coaching victory (416-329-111). Vegas is his fourth head coaching stop.

It was the 458th career victory for Fleury. who snapped a personal three-game losing streak, his longest of the season, while moving into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers. Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins. Stone, acquired by Vegas from the Senators on Feb. 25, 2019, was playing his first game in Ottawa since the deal. He was the subject of a special video tribute by the Senators during the first break in the first period. Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson and Ryan Reaves also scored goals for Vegas.

Connor Brown had a goal and an assist and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Ottawa, which lost its ninth straight game. Craig Anderson finished with 39 saves. The Golden Knights, outscored 10-0 in the first period in their previous five games, needed just 34 seconds to score their first goal under DeBoer as Stastny finished a give-and-go with Stone by rifling a wrist shot from the slot past Anderson's blocker side.

Stone made it 2-0 near the end of the second period with his 17th goal of the season and first in seven games, beating Anderson with a wraparound inside the left post. Stephenson increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period with a short-handed goal, stealing a crossing pass by Thomas Chabot near center ice and then going in on a breakaway and beating Anderson blocker-side for his ninth goal.

Namestnikov cut it to 3-1 when he one-timed a Chris Tierney pass from the bottom of the right circle for his ninth goal. Reaves put Vegas back up by three with his sixth goal off a William Carrier feed but Brown, left alone in front of the net, answered with a power-play goal three minutes later to end the scoring.

