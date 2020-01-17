Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murray delays comeback as pelvic injury lingers

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 09:17 IST
Murray delays comeback as pelvic injury lingers
Image Credit: Flickr

Andy Murray on Thursday said he would have to further delay his comeback after failing to shake off a pelvic injury. The 32-year-old former world number one, who hasn't played since the Davis Cup Finals in Spain in November, had pencilled in a return at either Montpellier in France or the Dutch city of Rotterdam next month.

"I don't want to rush anything or put a timeline on my recovery," three-time major winner Murray was quoted as saying by British media. "I'm going to listen to my body and step back on the court to compete when the time is right." "The bone bruising is taking longer to heal that first thought, so I won't be playing in Montpellier or Rotterdam in February."

The injury picked up at the Davis Cup had already forced him to miss the Australian Open which starts on Monday. Murray, now ranked at 127 in the world, had hoped to make his return to Grand Slam action in Melbourne following a hip resurfacing operation last year.

But concerns over the fitness of the five-time losing Australian Open finalist were raised when he cancelled a scheduled block of training in Miami. Melbourne Park was the scene of an emotional press conference 12 months ago where he suggested he might retire as a result of his hip injury.

Despite being less than fully fit Murray still played a gruelling five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut. A fortnight later the double Olympic gold medallist, twice a Wimbledon champion and the winner of the 2012 US Open, had hip resurfacing surgery.

He started his return to action at the Queen's Club grass-court event in London in June where he teamed with Spain's Feliciano Lopez to win the men's doubles. Victory over fellow three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka in the final of the ATP Tour event in Antwerp in October was Murray's first singles title in two years.

However, he was injured during the Davis Cup and then watched from the sidelines as Britain went on to reach the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Australia town mourns volunteer firefighter fallen in bushfires

Firefighters, family and the small Australian town of Holbrook hailed fallen volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul a hero in a solemn funeral on Friday, as long awaited rains started to extinguish some of the deadly bushfires raging for month...

Michael Vaughan says India lacks power in engine room

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday let it rip at the Indian cricket team and said the side lacks engine room and their vulnerability in the middle order is there for everyone to see. He also pointed out how India has not been ...

Ingram’s 49 points lead Pelicans to wild OT win over Jazz

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points and won a shootout with Donovan Mitchell as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended the Utah Jazzs 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory Thursday night. Ingram made five free throws...

21 killed in Idlib following airstrike by Assad govt

At least 21 people were killed in Syrias rebel-held Idlib province following an air raid by President Bashar al-Assad government and its Russian allies. The strikes were launched on Thursday defying a new ceasefire agreement brokered by Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020