Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducks dump Predators, end four-game skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 09:19 IST
Ducks dump Predators, end four-game skid
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson each had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Anaheim Ducks ended a season-high, four-game point-free streak with a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Derek Grant scored short-handed in his first game back from injury, Adam Henrique also scored, and Ryan Getzlaf and Cam Fowler each had two assists for the Ducks. Anaheim's only other win since Dec. 27 came in a 5-4 shootout victory against the visiting Predators on Jan. 5.

John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim. Viktor Arvidsson and Mikael Granlund scored, and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for Nashville, which missed a chance to win three in a row for the first time since late October.

Manson gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season at 10:01 of the first period. Following a faceoff win by the Ducks in the Nashville zone, Ondrej Kase slid a pass from the left circle to Manson coming through the inside edge of the right circle. Manson then scored on a one-timer.

Henrique made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:22 of the first period. Rakell took a one-timer from the right circle, and the puck settled between Saros' skates. Henrique spotted the loose puck and swept it across the goal line for his 15th goal of the season. Nashville made it 2-1 after winning a faceoff in the Anaheim zone. Roman Josi took a slap shot from just inside the blue line, and Arvidsson deflected it past Gibson at 13:56 of the opening period.

The Ducks reestablished the two-goal lead when Rakell scored off a rebound at 9:52 of the second period to make it 3-1. Grant, who missed the previous 12 games with a shoulder injury, scored during a Nashville power play to make it 4-1 at 8:03 of the third period.

Granlund also scored short-handed at 15:22 to make it 4-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Australia town mourns volunteer firefighter fallen in bushfires

Firefighters, family and the small Australian town of Holbrook hailed fallen volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul a hero in a solemn funeral on Friday, as long awaited rains started to extinguish some of the deadly bushfires raging for month...

Michael Vaughan says India lacks power in engine room

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday let it rip at the Indian cricket team and said the side lacks engine room and their vulnerability in the middle order is there for everyone to see. He also pointed out how India has not been ...

Ingram’s 49 points lead Pelicans to wild OT win over Jazz

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points and won a shootout with Donovan Mitchell as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended the Utah Jazzs 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory Thursday night. Ingram made five free throws...

21 killed in Idlib following airstrike by Assad govt

At least 21 people were killed in Syrias rebel-held Idlib province following an air raid by President Bashar al-Assad government and its Russian allies. The strikes were launched on Thursday defying a new ceasefire agreement brokered by Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020