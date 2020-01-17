Left Menu
Ingram’s 49 points lead Pelicans to wild OT win over Jazz

Image Credit: Flickr

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points and won a shootout with Donovan Mitchell as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended the Utah Jazz's 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory Thursday night. Ingram made five free throws as the Pelicans outscored the Jazz, who lost for the second time in 17 games, 16-10 in overtime despite falling behind by five points midway through the period.

Former Jazz center Derrick Favors added 21 points and 11 rebounds as New Orleans won for the 10th time in 14 games. E'Twaun Moore scored 16 points, including a go-ahead layup in overtime, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 and Frank Jackson had 10. Mitchell tied his career-high with 46 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in overtime, Jordan Clarkson scored 15 and Joe Ingles had 12.

Favors started the overtime scoring by making one of two free throws before Gobert made two. Mitchell added a 3-pointer that gave the Jazz a 127-123 lead. After Favors made a layup, Mitchell answered with a floater but he wouldn't score again. Favors made another layup before Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer for a 132-127 lead.

Ingram made one of three free throws, fed Favors for a dunk and made one of two free throws to cut the lead to one with 1:19 left as Favors went to the bench after committing his sixth foul. Moore stole the ball from Mitchell and made a layup to give a New Orleans a 133-132 lead and the Jazz didn't score in the final 2:27.

Ingram hit a jumper with 0.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Pelicans a 122-121 lead. The Jazz tried a lob near the basket and Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes was called for a foul on Gobert, who missed the first free throw but made the second to send the game into overtime.

Favors was returning from a two-game absence and Ingram returned from a one-game absence due to injuries.

