Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA notebook: Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was dealt to the Timberwolves. Young, in his second NBA season, has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, 13th in the NBA. MLB notebook: Mets, manager Beltran agree to part ways

The New York Mets and Carlos Beltran mutually parted ways on Thursday, three days after the club's new manager was implicated in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing incident from 2017. The Mets released separate statements from the club and Beltran indicating the parting was agreed to Thursday morning. The team statement was from chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and executive vice president Brodie Van Wagenen. Would you give up a kidney for Super Bowl tickets? Some would

What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl? A kidney? Abstain from sex for a year or break up with your significant other? New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Browns' Beckham

The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday it obtained a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., for allegedly slapping an officer's buttocks after this week's U.S. college football championship. The New Orleans police said in a statement the warrant involved a charge of misdemeanor simple battery in regards to the incident. Medvedev has thrown a curve ball, says McEnroe

Russian Daniil Medvedev is the most likely player to break the Grand Slam stranglehold of the "big three" when the Australian Open starts in Melbourne next week, according to John McEnroe. The 23-year-old's quirky style propelled him to four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins in 2019 and McEnroe says he provides different challenges to the old guard. Hamilton warns he will be 'a machine'

Lewis Hamilton has warned rivals that he plans to be better than ever as he chases a record-equalling seventh Formula One championship this season. The 35-year-old Mercedes driver posted a picture on Instagram of himself at home, hugging a wooden pillar and smiling. Demi Lovato to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

U.S. pop singer Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of next month's Super Bowl in Miami, the National Football League said on Thursday. The Feb. 2 performance will mark the Grammy-nominated singer's first appearance on the Super Bowl stage, which in recent years has been graced by artists Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga. NFL notebook: Arrest warrant issued for Beckham Jr

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a complaint of simple battery Thursday. Video appears to show Beckham slapping the backside of a police officer while in the LSU locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The incident occurred shortly after the Tigers' 42-25 victory over Clemson on Monday night in the national championship game. Murray return delayed further due to slow recovery: report

Andy Murray has delayed his comeback to tennis because of a slower-than-expected recovery from bone bruising that resulted from a career-saving hip surgery last year, the three-times Grand Slam champion told the BBC. The former world number one played in the Davis Cup last November but decided in late December that he was not fit enough to play the Australian Open after bruising flared up. He had, however, hoped to return for tournaments in February. Murray grabs share of lead in California, Fowler one back

Grayson Murray tied his career best with nine birdies in one round to tame the challenging PGA West Stadium Course and was rewarded with a share of the first-round lead at The American Express in La Quinta on Thursday. The 26-year-old carded an eight-under-under 64 on the Stadium Course, which is considered the toughest of the three venues hosting the tournament in the California desert, for a share of the lead with Zac Blair, who played his round at La Quinta Country Club.

