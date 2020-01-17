Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knights defeat Senators to end skid in DeBoer's debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 10:38 IST
Knights defeat Senators to end skid in DeBoer's debut
Image Credit: Pixabay

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist in his return to Ottawa and Marc-Andre Fleury had 33 saves while moving into a tie for fifth place on the NHL's all-time wins list as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won in Peter DeBoer's head coaching debut with a 4-2 victory over the Senators on Thursday night. DeBoer, fired by the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 11, replaced Gerard Gallant, who was fired on Wednesday morning. DeBoer picked up his 416th coaching victory (416-329-111). Vegas is his fourth head coaching stop.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Vegas. It was the 458th career victory for Fleury, who snapped a personal three-game losing streak, his longest of the season, while moving into a tie with Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers. Martin Brodeur holds the record with 691 wins.

Stone, acquired by Vegas from the Senators on Feb. 25, 2019, was playing his first game in Ottawa since the deal. He was the subject of a special video tribute by the Senators during the first break in the opening period. Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson and Ryan Reaves also scored goals for Vegas. Connor Brown had a goal and an assist and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Ottawa, which lost its ninth straight game (0-5-4). Craig Anderson finished with 39 saves.

The Golden Knights, outscored 10-0 in the first period in their previous five games, needed just 34 seconds to score their first goal under DeBoer as Stastny finished a give-and-go with Stone by rifling a wrist shot from the slot past Anderson's blocker side. Stone made it 2-0 near the end of the second period with his 17th goal of the season and first in seven games, beating Anderson with a wraparound inside the left post.

Stephenson increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period with a short-handed goal, stealing a crossing pass by Thomas Chabot near center ice and then going in on a breakaway and beating Anderson blocker-side for his ninth goal. Namestnikov cut it to 3-1 when he one-timed a Chris Tierney pass from the bottom of the right circle for his ninth goal. Reaves put Vegas back up by three with his sixth goal off a William Carrier feed but Brown, left alone in front of the net, answered with a power-play goal three minutes later to end the scoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Grubauer stops 27 shots as Avs blank Sharks

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots, Matt Calvert scored a shorthanded goal, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 in Denver on Thursday night. Valeri Nichushkin, Cale Makar and Ryan Graves also scored for Colorado, which sn...

China stocks firm after GDP data, Hong Kong flat

China stocks rose on Friday, as investors cheered more signs of resilience in the worlds second-largest economy, with risk appetite also getting a boost from the signing of the Sino-U.S. trade deal. The CSI300 index rose 0.2 to 4,156.21 poi...

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the country ramped up checks of Chinese visitors ahead of the Lunar New Years holidays.The Chinese woman, 74, had been quarantined since her arr...

Absconding military deserter arrested

A military deserter,&#160;who recently escaped from a hospital in Hoshiarpur,&#160;was arrested from Delhi on Friday morning, police said. Harpreet Singh 25, who had been booked for stealing rifles and ammunition from an army institute in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020