Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahiri shoots two-under 70, as one-handed golfer gets a hole-in-one

  • PTI
  • |
  • Laquinta
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:47 IST
Lahiri shoots two-under 70, as one-handed golfer gets a hole-in-one

Anirban Lahiri could manage only a modest two-under 70 to be Tied-74th in the first round of the American Express Golf tournament at the Nicklaus Tournament course, here. Lahiri, returning to the event after a gap of two years, had five birdies against three bogeys including one on 17th.

Lahiri, who missed the cut in his first start of the year at Sony Open, will play the tough Stadium Course on the second day and the La Quinta on Saturday. Starting from the tenth tee, Lahiri birdied thee 11th, 14th, 18th, second and seventh. He bogeyed the 15th, second and eighth.

Zac Blair and Grayson Murray shot eight-under 64 each on different golf courses to share the first round lead, while Rickie Fowler, playing the event for the first time in six years shot seven-under 65 to be one shot alongside Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda. Blair, Fowler and Scheffler played at La Quinta, while Murray played at the Stadium Course and Lebioda played his first round at the Nicklaus Tournament course.

Phil Mickelson in his first round of the year shot 2-under 70 to fall six strokes behind Blair and Murray. Mickelson is also the tournament host. Playing partner Tony Finau shot 69. Defending champion Adam Long opened with a 69 at La Quinta.

At the American Express amateurs compete alongside the pros in a pro-am competition. On the first day amateur Laurent Hurtubise had the shot of the day. Hurtubise, who was born with one arm, made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole of PGA West’s Stadium Course. Hurtubise plays golf with his left arm as his right ends just below his elbow.

His partner was three-time PGA TOUR winner Troy Merritt and the other pro in the group was pro Greg Chalmers, a left-hander himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, mainland and Taipei officials said Friday, the first such passage since the island resoundingly re-elected its independence-leaning president. The warship was on a routine mission on Thursd...

BSF troops evacuate woman in labour pain during heavy snowfall

Personnel of Border Security Force BSF on Friday evacuated a local woman in labour pain to the nearest hospital during heavy snowfall. The BSF personnel carried the woman on a stretcher and escorted her to the vehicle.In an earlier instance...

LifeCell Receives Accreditation From American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB)

First Tissue Bank outside the US to receive AATB accreditation for Human Birth Tissue CHENNAI, Jan. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- LifeCell International, Indias premier human cells tissues and genetics services provider, has now received accredit...

EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to support SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to co-finance small and medium-scale investments in the country. 40 of the intermediated loans are dedicated to renewable energy, energy efficiency, low carbon transp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020