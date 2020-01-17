Lahiri shoots two-under 70, as one-handed golfer gets a hole-in-one

Anirban Lahiri could manage only a modest two-under 70 to be Tied-74th in the first round of the American Express Golf tournament at the Nicklaus Tournament course, here. Lahiri, returning to the event after a gap of two years, had five birdies against three bogeys including one on 17th.

Lahiri, who missed the cut in his first start of the year at Sony Open, will play the tough Stadium Course on the second day and the La Quinta on Saturday. Starting from the tenth tee, Lahiri birdied thee 11th, 14th, 18th, second and seventh. He bogeyed the 15th, second and eighth.

Zac Blair and Grayson Murray shot eight-under 64 each on different golf courses to share the first round lead, while Rickie Fowler, playing the event for the first time in six years shot seven-under 65 to be one shot alongside Scottie Scheffler and Hank Lebioda. Blair, Fowler and Scheffler played at La Quinta, while Murray played at the Stadium Course and Lebioda played his first round at the Nicklaus Tournament course.

Phil Mickelson in his first round of the year shot 2-under 70 to fall six strokes behind Blair and Murray. Mickelson is also the tournament host. Playing partner Tony Finau shot 69. Defending champion Adam Long opened with a 69 at La Quinta.

At the American Express amateurs compete alongside the pros in a pro-am competition. On the first day amateur Laurent Hurtubise had the shot of the day. Hurtubise, who was born with one arm, made a hole-in-one on the 151-yard fourth hole of PGA West’s Stadium Course. Hurtubise plays golf with his left arm as his right ends just below his elbow.

His partner was three-time PGA TOUR winner Troy Merritt and the other pro in the group was pro Greg Chalmers, a left-hander himself.

