Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have directed SAI to dispose pending sexual harassment complaints in 4 weeks: Rijiju

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 17:07 IST
Have directed SAI to dispose pending sexual harassment complaints in 4 weeks: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said all pending complaints of sexual harassment at SAI institutes will be disposed off in the next four weeks to ensure a zero tolerance approach towards the menace. Reacting to a report which claimed that 45 cases of sexual harassment were reported from 24 Sports Authority of India (SAI) institutes over the last 10 years in which little or no action was taken, the minister asserted that the body's institutes are, in general, safe spaces.

"There is zero tolerance for sexual harassment on SAI campuses. The inquiries that are underway will be speeded up. I have directed that all pending cases will be disposed within the next four weeks," Rijiju said in a statement, which did not reveal exactly how many cases are pending as of now. "We will ensure that the already existing system of addressing sexual harassment cases and protecting our athletes, both boys and girls, is made more robust.

"Athletes spend their formative years at SAI centres and it is our foremost responsibility to give them safe environment in which to live and train," he added. SAI has stated that it has a robust system in place to ensure that complaints of sexual harassment are dealt with strictly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

`Statue of Unity will create Rs 1 lakh cr economic ecosystem'

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the Statue of Unity, the worlds tallest statue at Kevadiya in Gujarat, would create an economic ecosystem worth Rs one lakh crore in coming years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated t...

BJP, AAP should hang their heads in shame, says Jaiveer Shergill

By Sahil Pandey New Delhi India, Jan 17 ANI Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday, reacting to Nirbhayas mothers allegation about BJP and AAP playing politics, said both the parties should hang their heads in shame as they are not seri...

Stokes, Pope punish South Africa

Port Elizabeth, Jan 17 AFP Englands Ben Stokes hit his ninth Test century as he and Ollie Pope punished a dispirited South African bowling attack on the second day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Friday. Stokes 108 not out and Pope ...

Nadda dares Rahul to speak 10 sentences on CAA, says he is misleading country

BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act and dared the Congress leader to speak 10 sentences on the law. Speaking at a programme organised by a Buddhist body i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020