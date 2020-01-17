Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel Chess: Anand beats Xiong for his first victory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Eindhoven
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 18:04 IST
Tata Steel Chess: Anand beats Xiong for his first victory

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on Friday crashed through the defences of Jeffery Xiong of United States to score his first victory in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament that moved to the iconic Eindhoven Soccer Stadium for a day. The change of venue as part of the 'chess-on-tour' turned out to be a good omen for Anand who had been struggling thus far with one loss and three draws. The Indian was relentless in the round four match as he came up with some highly creative chess.

It was a French Defense Winawer varation wherein none of the players castled throughout the game. Anand launched a king side attack pretty early with his white pieces and enjoyed spatial advantage in the middle game. Xiong defended tenaciously but in the end Anand found a crucial central breakthrough after which the resulting rook and pawns endgame was a walk in the park.

Anand moved to joint sixth spot with 2.5 points on a day that saw Firouzja Alireza scoring a sensational victory over super-solid Anish Giri of Holland. The Iranian, who is playing under FIDE flag currently, joined overnight leader Wesley So of United States in lead on 3.5 points and these two enjoy a half point lead over nearest rivals Vladislav Artemiev of Russia, Fabiano Caruana of United States and Jorden Van Foreest of Holland.

Anand is next in standings now along with world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland, Dubov Daniil of Russia and Xiong on 2.5 points each. Anish Giri slipped to 11th spot along with Nikita Vituigov of Russia on two points, Yu Yangyi of China is in 13th spot on 1.5 points and Kovalev stands last with just one point in his bag. Eight rounds still remain in the marathon event among 14 players.

Firouzja dented Anish Giri's pawn structure in the middle game arising out of a Queen's gambit declined. Even though he had his chances, Firouzja was never really winning till the 40th move when Giri suddenly blundered and found himself in a lost endgame. The form of Magnus Carlsen remained a concern even though he played his 112th game without a loss. Daniil Dubov has worked with Carlsen many times and he did not let much happen to his position against the world champion.

In the Challengers section, Surya Shekhar Ganguly played out a draw with David Anton Gujjaro of Spain to stay in joint lead on 3.5 points out of a possible five but the other Indian, Nihal Sarin suffered a defeat at the hands of Lucas Van Foreest of Holland to remain on 2.5 points. Results of Round 4 Masters: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2.5) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 2.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 3) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2.5); Viswanathan Anand (Ind, 2.5) beat Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 2.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 3) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 1.5) drew with Nikita Vituigov (Rus, 2); Firouza Alireza (Fid, 3.5) beat Anish Giri (Ned, 2); (Blr, 1) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 3.5) .

Challengers: Jan Smeets (Ned, 3) beat Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 2.5); Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 3.5) beat Anton Smirnov (Aus, 1.5); Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 3.5) beat Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 1.5); David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 3) drew with Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, 3.5); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5) lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 2.5); Nihal Sarin (Ind, 2.5) lost to Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 3); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 2.5) beat Max Warmerdam (Ned, 1).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q3 profit up 23% at Rs 294 cr

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 23 per cent increase in profit to Rs 294.11 crore for December 2019 quarter. Net profit in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 239.14 crore.Total income of the insurance comp...

Putin's, Xi's ruler-for-life moves pose challenges to West

Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping have established themselves as the worlds most powerful authoritarian leaders in decades. Now it looks like they want to hang on to those roles indefinitely. Putins sudden announcement this week...

US charges 5 over illegal exports for Pakistan's nuclear programme; Islamabad says no information

The indictment of five men in the US for allegedly running an international network that purchased sensitive goods for Pakistans nuclear programme not only posed a threat to Americas national security interests but also to the delicate bala...

Khattar asks officials to launch campaign to promote women's safety

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed state government departments to launch extensive campaigns to promote womens safety and make it a mass movement. He said that on the occasion of International Womens Day on March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020