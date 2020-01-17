Left Menu
Motor racing-Leclerc's younger brother Arthur joins Ferrari academy

  • Updated: 17-01-2020 18:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ESPNF1)

Charles Leclerc's younger brother Arthur has joined Ferrari's Driver Academy, the Italian Formula One team's junior program, they announced on Friday. The 19-year-old Monegasque becomes part of a group of promising youngsters that includes Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times Formula One world champion Michael.

Charles Leclerc won two grands prix and took seven pole positions for Ferrari last season, the 22-year-old's first year at Maranello, and out-performed four times world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel. He signed a contract extension to 2024 last December.

Charles was also an academy member before entering Formula One as an F2 champion with Ferrari-powered Sauber, now Alfa Romeo, in 2018. Other Ferrari Academy members include Brazilian Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two times world champion Emerson, and Giuliano Alesi, son of French former Ferrari driver Jean.

