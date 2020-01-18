Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Medvedev happy with the hype at Melbourne Park

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 09:12 IST
Tennis-Medvedev happy with the hype at Melbourne Park
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Having suffered burn-out at the end of a brilliant 2019, Daniil Medvedev is feeling rejuvenated and worthy of the hype he is generating as one of the top contenders outside the 'Big Three' at the Australian Open.

American great John McEnroe has tipped the U.S. Open finalist as the man most likely to break the Grand Slam stranglehold of Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer at Melbourne Park after a season featuring four titles and a Tour-leading 59 match wins. Such predictions have proved a heavy burden on other young talents but Russian Medvedev sees the praise as an endorsement of his rapid rise in the game.

"Every time somebody says something like this, especially John, who was an amazing tennis player, a legend, it makes you kind of happy," the 23-year-old told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday. "It means that what you've achieved last year get noticed.

"When tennis experts or legends like John say it, it's an honour for me. But it's not as easy to do it as to say. "I'm going to take it to match by match. Hopefully, I'll be 100% physically because that's the most important thing."

Medvedev's golden 2019 reached a high point at Flushing Meadows where he came back from two sets down against Nadal before falling short in a thrilling final. He followed that with titles in St Petersburg and Shanghai before hitting the wall with a first-round exit at the Paris Masters and then crashing out of the season-ending ATP Finals with three straight defeats in November.

It was a deflating finish to the year which Medvedev said had left him with nagging thoughts he might never scale such heights again. "Some moments you can say to yourself maybe it was two good months of your career, two best months, then you are never going to get your tennis back," he said.

"The most important is to go back out to practice, just to try to do your best, to try to hit the balls well. As I see, it's going to come back." Medvedev proved he was back on track with an encouraging tournament at the inaugural ATP Cup where he won all his singles matches before a three-set defeat to Djokovic in the semis.

He will face 21-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, who enjoyed a thrilling run to the quarter-finals last year, in an intriguing first-round clash on Tuesday. From there, he has a great chance to surpass last year's previous best result at Melbourne Park, when he was beaten in the fourth round by Djokovic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

76ers drop Bulls on Korkmaz's career night

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday. Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers imp...

Tennis-Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title

Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat Chinas Zhang Shuai 7-67 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title. Rybakina was playing her second final in a week after losing...

Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team

Washington, Jan 18 AFP Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clintons impeachment in the 1990s, and Americas biggest celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz were announced Friday to be joining President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment defense....

Tennis-More seasoned, less fearless, Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Naomi Osaka has learned to appreciate her victories more after enduring the toughest year of her fledgling career and the Japanese world number three says mentally she is in a better place to launch her Australian Open title defense.Osaka s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020