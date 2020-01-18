Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe 'have to enjoy' first home Test since 2017

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 09:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 09:14 IST
Zimbabwe 'have to enjoy' first home Test since 2017
Image Credit: Twitter(@ZimCricketv)

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva says that Zimbabwe "have to enjoy" their first home Test since 2017 as the African nation return to five-day action against Sri Lanka after their recent suspension by the International Cricket Council. The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board earlier this week, with the first match to start in Harare on Sunday.

Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension over political interference. The Sri Lanka games will be their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.

"It's always tough, going for that long between playing Tests, because you always want to play as often and as regularly as possible," Chakabva told cricbuzz.com. "But unfortunately we haven't had that privilege really, so we just have to accept what is there and as tough as it is, when the next one comes you always have to enjoy it.

"I think for any youngster who's starting off and aspiring they definitely want to be involved (in Tests) at some point in their career." Mickey Arthur's Sri Lanka arrive in Zimbabwe after a 1-0 defeat in a two-Test series in Pakistan, although that came after the side showed signs of a revival in a shock 2-0 series victory in South Africa and drawn series against New Zealand.

But the tourists have left out fast-scoring batsman Kusal Perera, who scored a match-winning 153 not out against South Africa last February, with Lahiru Thirimanne preferred despite having an average of only 22.64 from 35 Tests. "Yes, Kusal can make 150s, but we needed someone who can occupy the crease, which is why we chose Thirimanne," said Sri Lanka's chairman of selectors Asantha de Mel.

"Thirimanne can also bat in the top order or as an opener." Zimbabwe have named all-rounder Sean Williams as captain for the series, with batsmen PJ Moor and Ryan Burl both surprisingly left out.

A third of the hosts' 15-man squad are yet to make their Test debuts, with Victor Nyauchi and Charlton Tshuma hoping to fill the void left by injured fast bowler Tendai Chatara. Zimbabwe last played a Test at home against the West Indies in October 2017.

Squads Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wkt), Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

76ers drop Bulls on Korkmaz's career night

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday. Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers imp...

Tennis-Rybakina downs Zhang in Hobart to win second WTA title

Rising Kazakh talent Elena Rybakina overcame a gulf in experience to beat Chinas Zhang Shuai 7-67 6-3 in the Hobart International final on Saturday and claim her second WTA title. Rybakina was playing her second final in a week after losing...

Ken Starr, celebrity lawyer Dershowitz join Trump defense team

Washington, Jan 18 AFP Ken Starr, who was at the center of Bill Clintons impeachment in the 1990s, and Americas biggest celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz were announced Friday to be joining President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment defense....

Tennis-More seasoned, less fearless, Osaka set for Australian Open defence

Naomi Osaka has learned to appreciate her victories more after enduring the toughest year of her fledgling career and the Japanese world number three says mentally she is in a better place to launch her Australian Open title defense.Osaka s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020