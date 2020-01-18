Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vinesh Phogat happy to start 2020 in the 'best possible way'

After winning a gold medal at the Rome Ranking Series event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has started the year 2020 in the best possible way.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 13:38 IST
Vinesh Phogat happy to start 2020 in the 'best possible way'
Vinesh Phogat (second from left) (Photo/ Vinesh Phogat Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After winning a gold medal at the Rome Ranking Series event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has started the year 2020 in the best possible way. Phogat took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "Good solid start to 2020! This is a HUGE year for me and to start it off in the best possible way at #WrestleRome with its challenging field is the best way to kick off this important phase! Happy to be on the mat and to be fighting towards my goals!"

Phogat won a gold medal on Friday in the 53kg category. In another tweet, she thanked her fans for their 'massive support'.

"The start's been good but the road is long. Onwards and upwards as always Thankful for the massive support and please keep the blessings coming Jai Hind," she wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Revenge for Humbert as he wins first ATP title in Auckland

Auckland, Jan 18 AFP It was the tournament of revenge for rising star Ugo Humbert who won his maiden ATP title beating Benoit Paire in a three-set thriller at the Auckland Classic on Saturday. In the all-French showdown, the unseeded Humber...

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible things

I am proud that students are fighting for intangible thingslike constitutional integrity, constitutional morality PChidambaram in Kolkata....

Athletics-India sports min says 35 sexual harassment complaints in 2011-19

Indias sports ministry has said 35 complaints of sexual harassment had been lodged relating to alleged incidents at national training centers from 2011 to 2019.The ministry said 27 of the complaints were made by athletes against coaches at ...

Kyrgios shuts down Zverev in Grand Slam row

Melbourne, Jan 18 AFP Australias Nick Kyrgios dismissed criticism from Alexander Zverev on Saturday after the German said he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slams. Zverev said some of the othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020