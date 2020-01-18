Mumbai: Jemimah given honorary membership of MIG Club

Young India batswoman JemimahRodrigues was on Saturday conferred honorary membership by theBandra-based MIG Cricket Club

Jemimah, who is now a regular member of the Indianwomen's team, was given the membership by the club's generalsecretary Sanjay Phaterphekar and president Shrikant Shetty inpresence of Amit Dani, cricket secretary of the club and alsoapex council member of Mumbai Cricket Association.

