Churchill Brothers look to halt TRAU's winning run

Seasoned Churchill Brothers will be keen to stop debutants TRAU FC's winning run when they lock horns in an I-League match here on Sunday. Churchill Brothers FC played their last match on January 8 against Aizwal. The game ended in a draw as an Isak Vanlalruatfela goal in the 80th minute ruined the hope of a second win on the trot after a strike from Vinil Poojary put the Goa outfit ahead in the 78th minute.

Churchill Brothers have been one of the most balanced outfits of the season and are placed third in the table with 10 points from five matches. Speaking before the match, Bernardo Tavares, head coach, Churchill Brothers, said, "In the last four matches, TRAU won two and drew the other two. They lost 2-1 against East Bengal but they played well."

He further added, "I have analyzed their team playing style and they are strong without the ball, they try to press the player who has the ball and they make it an interesting contest without the ball." TRAU FC, who are placed eighth in the points table with eight points from seven matches, have been on an upward surge in the last few matches.

The wins have been particularly special as it includes a victory in the first-ever Imphal derby. The return of head coach Dimitris Dimitriou has been a boon for the newly-promoted side as they have a calm and composed figure to consult in the hour of need. Dimitriou said, "I was here from the pre-season but in the middle, I wasn't here. The relationship between player and me is absolutely perfect and we all are happy that we won the last two matches but as I said in the previous press conference as well, that we have to go a long way it's just started so overall I'm happy."

He also expressed his appreciation for the opponents. "Yes we have to face a very good team and they have very good players. I believe it's going to be a tough game for us. After two consecutive wins, we are really confident and I'm expecting that we will get a positive result."

