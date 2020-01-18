Left Menu
Arjun Mundas elected as Archery Association of India president

Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Arjun Munda on Saturday elected as the president of the suspended Archery Association of India (AAI).

Union Minister Arjun Munda. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Arjun Munda on Saturday elected as the president of the suspended Archery Association of India (AAI). Munda defeated his rival BVP Rao by a margin of 34-18 votes as he had the support of former AAI President Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Munda's entire panel secured a majority share of votes and was elected for a full tenure of four years.

Elected members: President: Arjun Munda (Jharkhand)

Secretary General: Pramod Chandurkar (Maharashtra) Senior Vice-President: Capt Abhimanyu Sindhu (Haryana)

Vice-Presidents: Amarinder Singh (Chandigarh), Rupak Debroy (Tripura), K K Jadam (Rajasthan), Rupesh Kar (Bengal), Chetan Kavleka (Goa), Kailash Murarka (Chhattisgarh), Paia Banylla War Nongbri (Meghalaya), D K Vidyarthi (MP) Joint Secretary: Dinesh Bhil (Gujarat), K B Gurung (Sikkim), Ram Niwas Hooda (Haryana), Sumanta Mohanty (Jharkhand), Komjum Ribba (Arunachal), Joris Paulose Ummacheril (Kerala) and Shihan Hussaini (TN).

Treasurer: Rajendar Singh Tomar (Uttaranchal). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

