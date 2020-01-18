What a comeback, being mother makes you stronger: Yuvraj congratulates Sania

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday congratulated Sania Mirza for winning the Hobart International women's doubles title and said "proud of you my friend, being a mommy makes you stronger". "Congratulations @MirzaSania! What a comeback. I guess being a mommy makes you stronger Proud of you my friend," Yuvraj tweeted.

Replying to Yuvraj's post, Mirza wrote, "Thank you dost being a mommy makes you stronger in every way possible ..." Mirza staged a winning comeback on the court with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok. The duo defeated Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai of China 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. Mirza and Kichenok did not allow the opponents to have any kind of momentum and they wrapped up the match easily.

The duo had defeated Marie Bouzkova and Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals on Friday. This is Mirza's first tournament since she gave birth to son Izhaan. It is also her 42nd WTA doubles title. The 33-year-old Mirza last played at China Open in October 2017.

Earlier in December, she was named in the five-member Fed Cup team announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) to represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event. Riya Bhatia, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other players of the five-member squad. Sowjanya Bavisetti is the reserve player. Vishal Uppal was named as the captain. (ANI)

