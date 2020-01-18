Goa will deliver the best-ever National Games: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state is ready and will deliver the best-ever National Games which will be held from October 20 to November 4. With the 36th National Games in Goa fast approaching, excitement is building in the state and the government of Goa is leaving no stone unturned to make the games a huge success.

Sawant kick-started the festivities in the state with the inauguration of the multi-purpose indoor stadium in Navelim which has been named after former Chief Minister and Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Multi-purpose indoor stadium at Campal, indoor stadium at Ponda, multi-purpose indoor stadium at Sawalwada, and a multi-purpose indoor Stadium at Fatorda were also officially inaugurated digitally on Saturday.

In total, the construction and refurbishment cost for all the five stadiums is estimated to be around Rs 120 crore. Goa Government will be spending a total of Rs 750 crore to host the games in the state. "All the stakeholders concerned have worked hard to get the infrastructure ready to host the National Games in Goa. With all major infrastructure work completed well in advance, we are now assured of delivering the best national games ever," Sawant said.

Thirty seven sports disciplines will be part of the 36th National Games that will be held at 24 different sports facilities across Goa.

Goa has successfully hosted several international and national sporting events like the Lusofonia Games, AFU U-16 Championship, BRICS Football Championship, FIFA U-17 World Cup, among others in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

