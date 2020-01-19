Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-BECKHAM-SLAP Reports: Officer not pressing charges against OBJ The Superdome police officer on the receiving end of a butt slap from Odell Beckham Jr. is not pressing charges against the Cleveland Browns receiver, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

TENNIS-ADELAIDE-BARTY Barty wins Adelaide title in Australian Open boost MELBOURNE - World number one Ash Barty beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2 7-5 to win the Adelaide International on Saturday in a major boost before launching her Australian Open campaign.

GOLF-ASIAN Blistering Kuchar jumps into Singapore lead after birdie binge SINGAPORE - Matt Kuchar will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Singapore Open following his blistering nine-under-par 62 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday.

UPCOMING: SPORTS

CRICKET-ODI-IND-AUS/ Cricket-India v Australia ODI series

India play Australia in the third and final one-dayer in Bengaluru. 19 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Third Test

South Africa host England at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth in the third of the four-test series. 19 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day one

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 19 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Conference championship games of NFL playoffs

The AFC and NFC conference championship games of the NFL playoffs Jan 19

GOLF-ASIAN/ (TV) Golf - Asian Tour - Singapore Open

Day four of the Singapore Open. 19 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Abu Dhabi Championship

Action from the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship. World number one Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since re-injuring a knee in October. Jan 19

GOLF-LAQUINTA/ Golf - PGA Tour: American Express final round

Phil Mickelson is tournament host for the PGA Tour event that has been played in the Palm Springs area since 1960. Jan 19

MMA-UFC-UFC246/ (PIX) (TV) Mixed Martial Artsc - Conor McGregor returns to the octagon at UFC 246

Conor McGregor’s return is cemented for Jan. 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas in a welterweight showdown with Donald Cerrone. 18 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE/REPORT Soccer - FA Women's Super League - Arsenal v Chelsea

Title rivals Arsenal and Chelsea clash in the FA Women's Super League, and we'll round up the action from the rest of the day's games. 19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Leicester City.

19 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MUN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League.

19 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

19 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LEC-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lecce v Inter Milan Lecce host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

19 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-UDI/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Udinese report AC Milan hos Udinese in a Seriie A match

19 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-EIB-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Eibar v Atletico Madrid Eibar host Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

18 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

