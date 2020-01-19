Left Menu
Report: Blazers trade F Bazemore to Kings

  • Updated: 19-01-2020 04:16 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 03:58 IST
The Blazers will also receive rookie forward Wenyen Gabriel and forward Caleb Swanigan in exchange.

The Portland Trail Blazers traded forwards Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver along with two second-round picks to the Sacramento Kings for veteran Trevor Ariza and two other players, ESPN reported Saturday. The Blazers will also receive rookie forward Wenyen Gabriel and forward Caleb Swanigan in exchange.

Portland will save $12.3 million with the deal -- cutting its luxury tax bill in half, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Bazemore, 30, is averaging 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 43 games in his eighth NBA season. He was traded to Portland by the Atlanta Hawks in June in a deal for Evan Turner. Bazemore is in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal he signed with Atlanta in July 2016.

Tolliver, 34, previously played with the Kings in 2016-17 and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 33 games with the Trail Blazers this season. He has played for nine teams in 12 seasons. Ariza, 34, is averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games in his 16th NBA campaign. He signed a two-year, $25 million contract with Sacramento last June. The Blazers will be his ninth organization.

Gabriel, 22, is on a two-way contract and has appeared in 11 games for the Kings, averaging 1.7 points and 5.5 minutes. Swanigan, 22, returns to the Blazers, who originally drafted him with the 26th pick in 2017 but traded him to Sacramento in February 2019. He has scored just five points in seven games for the Kings in 2019-20.

--Field Level Media

