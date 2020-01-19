Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rose leads hot-shooting Pistons past Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 08:37 IST
Rose leads hot-shooting Pistons past Hawks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 27 points in the first quarter to set the tone, and the visiting Detroit Pistons shot 59.3 percent from the field in a 136-103 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Pistons shot 63.6 percent from the floor in the first half and raced to a 20-point lead. They made 51 of 86 shots and just missed shooting 60 percent from the field for the second straight game. Detroit has won two straight.

Rose, making only his third start, was 12-for-17 from the field and added nine assists. It was his eighth straight game of 20-plus points. Rose was one of six Detroit players who scored in double figures. He was joined by Svi Mykhailiuk with a career-high 25, Markieff Morris with 22, Andre Drummond with 16, Langston Galloway with 14 and Christian Wood with 10. Drummond had 17 rebounds for his 35th double-double, second best in the league.

The Hawks got 20 points from John Collins, 19 from De'Andre Hunter and 16 points and eight assists from Trae Young. Newly acquired Jeff Teague had 15 points and seven assists in his first game back with the team. Detroit led 36-29 after the first quarter and outscored the Hawks 29-16, taking a 20-point lead when Galloway made two free throws with 3:42 left in the half for a 65-45 lead.

Detroit led 71-55 at halftime and outscored the Hawks 32-21 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Atlanta's modest two-game winning streak came to an end. The Pistons have won two of three meetings with the Hawks this season.

Atlanta has split three of its nine back-to-backs and lost both ends of the other six. The Hawks, who won at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, have not swept a back-to-back this season. Both teams return to action on Monday as part of Martin Luther King Day festivities. The Hawks host the Toronto Raptors, while Detroit travels to Washington to face the Wizards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans march against police repression of social unrest

Hundreds of Chileans rallied on Saturday night to protest what they call police repression during three months of the worst social unrest since democracy replaced the countrys military dictatorship in 1990. More than 1,000 people, many wear...

Manchester United will qualify for Champions League: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League this season. United have a really good football team, talented and experienced. There is a lot of good potential on the pitch, Goal.com quoted...

DeBoer suffers first loss as Knights fall to Canadiens in shootout

Montreals Tomas Tatar scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout as the Canadiens handed Vegas coach Peter DeBoer his first loss with his new team, beating the visiting Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night. Tatar and Ilya Kovalchuk potte...

Thousands join rally in Washington for women's rights, against Trump

Washington D. C. United States, Jan 19 SputnikANI Several thousand people gathered here on Saturday to join a rally for womens rights and protest against US President Donald Trumps policy. Light frost, snow and freezing rain did not startle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020