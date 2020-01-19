Left Menu
Jazz beat Kings for 16th win in last 18 games

  Reuters
  • |
  • Salt Lake City
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:10 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to help the Utah Jazz roll to a 123-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at Salt Lake City. Rudy Gobert recorded a season-high 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting and also had 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, and Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points as the Jazz won for the 16th time in their past 18 games.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and fellow reserve Georges Niang added 10 for the Jazz, who shot 50.6 percent from the field, including 14 of 42 from 3-point range. Joe Ingles registered a season-high 12 assists and collected nine rebounds. De'Aaron Fox recorded 21 points and eight assists for the Kings, who have lost four straight games and 13 of their past 16. Marvin Bagley III scored 17 points, Buddy Hield added 14, Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 11 and Nemanja Bjelica had 10.

Sacramento shot 48.8 percent from the field and was 10 of 26 from 3-point range. The Kings were outrebounded 47-37. Utah's Mike Conley had three points and three assists in 15 minutes after missing 14 straight games and 19 of the past 20 due to a hamstring injury.

Sacramento trailed by 25 in third quarter but crept within 99-85 on Bogdan Bogdanovic's driving hoop with 9:30 remaining in the game. Utah answered the charge as Conley drained a 3-pointer, Clarkson recorded a steal and dunk and Gobert added a dunk of his own to give the Jazz a 106-85 advantage with 8:10 left.

Clarkson buried a 3-pointer to make it 114-90 with 5:52 left, and the lead reached as many as 27 as Utah closed it out to improve to 16-3 at home. Bojan Bogdanovic -- who is not related to Bogdan Bogdanovic -- scored 21 first-half points and Mitchell added 16 as Utah held a 63-49 lead at the break.

Bojan Bogdanovic made all six of his first-quarter shots while scoring 14 points to help the Jazz build a 38-22 lead. The lead was 22 early in the second quarter before the Kings trimmed their deficit to 14 by halftime.

Sacramento pulled within 70-58 on a 3-pointer by Bjelica with 9:25 left in the third quarter, before Utah went on a 17-4 burst with Ingles' layup making it 87-62 with 4:27 left. The Kings later ended the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bjelica to trail 95-77 entering the fourth quarter.

