Konecny scores twice as Flyers defeat Kings

  Reuters
  Philadelphia
  Updated: 19-01-2020 10:36 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 10:32 IST
Travis Konecny scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk added one goal and two assists to carry the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Saturday. Joel Farabee contributed one goal and Claude Giroux had two assists for the Flyers, who improved to 16-4-4 at home.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 34 saves. Dustin Brown scored the lone goal for the Kings, who fell to 7-17-4 on the road.

Kings goaltender Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots. The Flyers jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Konecny received a pass from van Riemsdyk and fired a wrist shot past Campbell at 3:48 of the first period.

The Kings nearly tied the score at 18:35 when Anze Kopitar redirected a shot in front, but it went just wide of Elliott. The van Riemsdyk-Konecny tandem connected again at 3:44 of the second period when Konecny recorded his second goal of the game for a 2-0 Philadelphia advantage.

It was Konecny's 17th goal of the season. Campbell made a stellar glove save against Kevin Hayes while the Flyers were on the power play at 11:35.

At 12:08, Farabee scored on the same power play, and the Philadelphia lead was 3-0. Farabee had gone 15 straight games without a goal but has now recorded goals in consecutive games. Brown had a solid scoring opportunity at 14:14 when he skated in and ripped a shot from the point. But Elliott corralled the puck and held on, keeping the lead at three.

Brown later put the Kings on the board with a goal at 5:06 of the third as the Kings closed within 3-1. The Flyers quickly extended their lead to 4-1 when van Riemsdyk scored on the power play at 8:09.

The Kings had a late flurry of shots on goal but opted not to pull Campbell for an extra skater while trailing by three goals in the final minute.

