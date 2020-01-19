Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is no doubt Dhoni will be retained by CSK in 2021: N Srinivasan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:48 IST
There is no doubt Dhoni will be retained by CSK in 2021: N Srinivasan
Image Credit: Twitter (@IPL)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni "will be retained" by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 IPL auctions irrespective of whether he plays for India again or not, asserted former BCCI president N Srinivasan. The lack of a BCCI central contract for the two-time former World Cup winning captain has sparked fresh rumours of his retirement in the last few days but Srinivasan, who is the vice-president and managing director of Indian Cements, owners of CSK, made it clear that Dhoni will continue to play for his franchise.

"People keep saying when will he... how long will he play, etc. He will play. I can assure you. He will play this year. Next year he will go (to) the auction; he will be retained. So there is no doubt in anybody's mind," Srinivasan said at an India Cements event. Dhoni has been a part of CSK since the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008 and apart from the two seasons when the franchise was suspended, the wicket-keeper batsman has led the team admirably, guiding it to three title triumphs.

The 38-year-old was on Thursday dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year. Dhoni recently returned to training, batting fluently in the Jharkhand team nets.

He was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore as annual retainership, until last year. Dhoni's contract not being renewed was not exactly a surprise as he has not played a competitive game since that World Cup semifinal on July 9. He has been on a sabbatical and has refused to divulge his future plans.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles — the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. The veteran has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs and effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Temperature nosedives in Keylong

The minimum temperature continues to be in the minus zone, which has further nosedived to minus 15 degree Celsius in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti in the past 24 hours.The temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded minus 8.4 degree Celsius, Dal...

Over 1,000 gather in central Hong Kong park to call for democracy

Hundreds of protesters in China-ruled Hong Kong gathered in a central park on Sunday to call for democratic reforms and denounce communism, as police stopped and searched people on nearby streets and in metro stations.The Universal Siege Ag...

Yemen's president says military needs to be on high alert following attack

Yemens president told the military on Sunday it needs to be on high alert and ready for battle following an attack on Saturday by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the city of Marib. The attack confirms without a doubt tha...

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020