Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tennis-India's Mirza taking return one week at a time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:57 IST
INTERVIEW-Tennis-India's Mirza taking return one week at a time
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza Image Credit: ANI

India's Sania Mirza won the first tournament she entered after a two-year break on Saturday but she plans to take her return to tennis one week at a time, the former world number one doubles player told Reuters.

Mirza, who won six Grand Slam doubles titles, took a break from the game after the China Open in October 2017 and gave birth to her son a year later. She made a winning return to the WTA Tour at the Hobart International with Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, picking up her 42nd WTA doubles title and the first since winning the women's doubles in Brisbane in 2017.

The 33-year-old won her first Grand Slam in mixed doubles at the Australian Open in 2009 and also bagged the women's doubles in 2016 but Mirza is unsure what is in store beyond Melbourne Park. "I think a lot is going to depend on my body, how it's going to react," she said in an interview on Sunday. "So I haven't really thought about it as much. I'm just going to take it day by day and week by week really.

"I haven't thought about anything. I mean I'm just here, I'm having a good time, I'm winning. What more can I ask for in a comeback?" Mirza said she only seriously started contemplating a return to professional tennis five or six months ago.

"It was not something that I thought of overnight," she said. "It took time for me to understand how my body is reacting, how I'm reacting. How mentally, emotionally, I am reacting. "Am I able to still put in that kind of hard work and put in the 100% which is needed to be at the top level?"

Mirza always believed there was tennis left in her and considers her son to be her new inspiration. "I think my son is my inspiration to be here," she said. "I hope when he starts to understand tennis and everything that's going on within a few years, he will be really proud of me."

Mirza and her husband cricketer Shoaib Malik are two of South Asia's best-known sports personalities and the former Pakistan captain is also in the middle of a comeback of sorts. Malik, who will turn 38 next month, was recalled to Pakistan's Twenty20 side for a home series against Bangladesh having played in the format last in February.

"It's amazing, right? He was quite surprised himself when he got the call," Mirza said of Malik, who retired from tests in 2015 and gave up the 50-over format at the end of the World Cup in England last year. "It was really good for him. I know that one of his dreams is to play the Twenty20 World Cup and hopefully win it for his country," Mirza said, adding that Malik was one of the first few to tell her to return to tennis.

"I hope that he gets to play that. He's had an amazing career that has lasted over almost three decades now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Temperature nosedives in Keylong

The minimum temperature continues to be in the minus zone, which has further nosedived to minus 15 degree Celsius in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti in the past 24 hours.The temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded minus 8.4 degree Celsius, Dal...

Over 1,000 gather in central Hong Kong park to call for democracy

Hundreds of protesters in China-ruled Hong Kong gathered in a central park on Sunday to call for democratic reforms and denounce communism, as police stopped and searched people on nearby streets and in metro stations.The Universal Siege Ag...

Yemen's president says military needs to be on high alert following attack

Yemens president told the military on Sunday it needs to be on high alert and ready for battle following an attack on Saturday by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the city of Marib. The attack confirms without a doubt tha...

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020