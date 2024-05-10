Indian Youngster Pranavi Urs Finishes T-2nd in Korea

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs produced a strong finish with three birdies in the last five holes to haul herself to 3-under 69 and be tied second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Korea here.

Playing only her second Aramco Series event, Pranavi had five birdies against two bogeys, one on each side of the Par-72 New Korea Country Club.

Local star Hyo-Joo Kim had the home fans excited as the Major winner fired a round of 4-under 68 to lead the Individual competition by one shot.

Vani Kapoor (77) was T-70 while Diksha Dagar, making her 100th start on the LET, had a rough day with eight bogeys and her only birdie came on the 18th and final hole. She was T-91st and will need a strong second round to seek a strong finish.

Team Shannon Tan (73), who had Pranavi and Vani Kapoor and amateur Cho were lying Tied-fourth. Team Dagar was T-32.

Pranavi opened modestly with five pars before her first birdie on the sixth, but a dropped shot on Par-5 eighth neutralised that. She picked a birdie on ninth to turn in 1-under, but on the back nine she bogeyed the 12th to go back to even par. She then birdied the 14th, 15th and 18th to ensure a fine finish. In second place along with Pranavi was the recent Ladies European Tour (LET) winner Mariajo Uribe. Both Pranavi and Uribe shot 3-under 69.

Fresh off a win on the LET Access Series, Sweden's anna Magnusson posted a round of 2-under 70 to take solo fourth position.

Four players -- Thailand's Aunchisa Utama, Slovenia's Pia Babnik, Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson, and recent LET winner Manon De Roey from Belgium -- share fifth spot on one-under par. In the Team competition, Gustavsson's squad of Scotland's Laura Beveridge, England's Gemma Clews, and amateur Jaeho Shin lead way after they combined wonderfully to post a score of 13-under par.

