Indian Youngster Pranavi Urs Finishes T-2nd in Korea
Indian golfer Pranavi Urs birdied three holes in the last five, finishing with a 3-under 69 tied at second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Korea. Hyo-Joo Kim leads while Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar struggled. Pranavi's birdie finish helped Team Shannon Tan tied fourth, while Team Dagar placed 32nd. Sweden's Anna Magnusson is solo fourth with a 2-under 70, while four players share fifth at 1-under par. Team Gustavsson leads the team competition with a 13-under par score.
- Country:
- South Korea
Indian golfer Pranavi Urs produced a strong finish with three birdies in the last five holes to haul herself to 3-under 69 and be tied second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series – Korea here.
Playing only her second Aramco Series event, Pranavi had five birdies against two bogeys, one on each side of the Par-72 New Korea Country Club.
Local star Hyo-Joo Kim had the home fans excited as the Major winner fired a round of 4-under 68 to lead the Individual competition by one shot.
Vani Kapoor (77) was T-70 while Diksha Dagar, making her 100th start on the LET, had a rough day with eight bogeys and her only birdie came on the 18th and final hole. She was T-91st and will need a strong second round to seek a strong finish.
Team Shannon Tan (73), who had Pranavi and Vani Kapoor and amateur Cho were lying Tied-fourth. Team Dagar was T-32.
Pranavi opened modestly with five pars before her first birdie on the sixth, but a dropped shot on Par-5 eighth neutralised that. She picked a birdie on ninth to turn in 1-under, but on the back nine she bogeyed the 12th to go back to even par. She then birdied the 14th, 15th and 18th to ensure a fine finish. In second place along with Pranavi was the recent Ladies European Tour (LET) winner Mariajo Uribe. Both Pranavi and Uribe shot 3-under 69.
Fresh off a win on the LET Access Series, Sweden's anna Magnusson posted a round of 2-under 70 to take solo fourth position.
Four players -- Thailand's Aunchisa Utama, Slovenia's Pia Babnik, Sweden's Johanna Gustavsson, and recent LET winner Manon De Roey from Belgium -- share fifth spot on one-under par. In the Team competition, Gustavsson's squad of Scotland's Laura Beveridge, England's Gemma Clews, and amateur Jaeho Shin lead way after they combined wonderfully to post a score of 13-under par.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New CloudFuze solution lets you import data from Slack into Google Chat
Bangladesh shuts schools again with no let-up in heatwave
Kota DM's Letter Inspires Coaching Students and Parents Amid PMT Challenges
Italy and France sign letter of intent to boost European defence industry
"Congress wants to implement religion-based quota in country, but won't let this happen": PM Modi at Satara rally