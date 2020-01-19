Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan prevail 2-1 against East Bengal in penultimate I-League derby

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:24 IST
Mohun Bagan prevail 2-1 against East Bengal in penultimate I-League derby

Set to join the Indian Super League bandwagon from the next season, Mohun Bagan prevailed 2-1 against arch-rivals East Bengal in an emotional I-League derby here on Sunday. Joseba Beitia (18th) and Baba Dawara (65th) struck on either side of the break as Mohun Bagan put up a solid display both in the attack and defence to grab three points, consolidating their position atop the table.

They now have 17 points from eight matches, six clear of second placed Punjab FC. A lacklustre East Bengal reduced the margin through Marcos Jimenez (72nd). They were unlucky when Juan Mera's 30-yard shot bounced off the crosspiece as they suffered third defeat in row to be on eight points from seven matches.

With Mohun Bagan announcing their merger with two-time ISL champions ATK, this was the penultimate derby in the I-League era. And Mohun Bagan made it special, winning their first derby since January 21, 2018 -- a 2-0 win in I-League. Since then Mohun Bagan had failed to win from from four matches, including two in I-League.

There was a massive turnout with 63,756 fans attending the match. Crowds poured in hours before the start, holding placards and chanting the team slogans, making it a festive atmosphere at the iconic venue which will host the final I-league derby on March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Himanta lied about Assam Accord deadline to detect foreigners,

The AASU on Sunday alleged that senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lied in the floor of the Assembly by claiming that the Assam Accord did not say anything about March 24, 1971 as the deadline to detect and deport illegal immigrants. All ...

Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge

A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that policemen took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police. On the lines of D...

'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled United We Play was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester Uni...

Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large nu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020